Mayor officially opens Leafair Well-Being Village

A new pavilion in Leafair, offering office and recreational space for local community and sporting organisations and four new changing rooms for the existing 3G and grass pitches, has been officially opened.

The Leafair Well-Being Village was delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Leafair Community Association with supporting funding from the Social Investment Fund(SIF).

The Mayor, Cr Michaela Boyle, performed the official opening where she thanked everyone involved in delivering the key community asset including the Leafair Community Association, the Social Investment Fund board, local sports clubs and local residents, describing it as “an outstanding addition to the existing playing pitch facilities at the complex”. The Well Being Village is one of three projects supported by the SIF under the Playing Pitch project.

(Pic Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)