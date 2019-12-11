Mayor applauds award-winning Pink Ladies Group

Mayor Michaela Boyle has praised the Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group on their All-Ireland 2019 Pride of Place Awards success.

The Mayor travelled with the Derry based team to Kilkenny and was a proud member of the audience as they collected first place in the Community Wellbeing Initiative category.

She said: “The Pink Ladies do all of their work without asking for any praise, so I’m absolutely delighted that they were selected as the Community Wellbeing Initiative Pride of Place winners because it’s a way of showing them appreciation and thanks for everything that they do. The judges perfectly summed it up when they said that words cannot adequately describe their value. I cannot thank the Pink Ladies enough for everything that they do for our community and further afield.”