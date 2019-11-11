Lisneal College raises funds for the Sperrin Room, North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) has gratefully acknowledged a generous donation of £1,030 from staff and pupils of Lisneal College.

The £1,030 will be used for the Sperrin Room, North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital

The money was raised through Lisneal College running two coffee mornings as well as a bun sale.

Teachers Gillian McCorkell and Violet McClements, along with pupils Lauren Whiteside, Rhea McNaught and Abbie Deans- pictured here - made the presentation to Sperrin Room staff Hollie Sargent and Hannah Mitchell.

Photograph kindly submitted for publication by The Western Trust.