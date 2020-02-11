Leafair extend facilities with new Men’s Shed

Leafair Community Association is celebrating the launch of their latest project - a men’s shed.

With funding and assistance from the Housing Executive and the Department for Communities, the busy community group has extended its cultural hub in the estate to offer men’s shed facilities.

Attendees at the the launch of the Leafair men's shed'project and the completion of their reimaging mural

They also marked the completion of a re-imaging mural at the generator building located alongside the men’s shed.

The new men’s shed is located in the heart of Leafair Park offering a dedicated community space for men from all over to meet, talk and create practical items in a fun and friendly environment, as well as combating loneliness and isolation.

Funding from the Housing Executive’s Community Cohesion Unit also transformed the electricity substation which is located beside the shed.

People of all ages from the area got together to discuss ideas and came up with the idea of topical images on global warming.

Peter McDonald from Leafair Community Association speaking at the launch

Among those who attended the launch event were Peter McDonald of Leafair Community Association; representatives of NI Housing Executive and of the Greater Shantallow Partnership; Cara Hunter, Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District

Council; and Councillor Sandra Duffy.

Peter McDonald from Leafair said: “We are delighted to have launched our new workshop. It’s a new and exciting opportunity for

men of all ages in the area to overcome social isolation, depression and other life limiting conditions.

“We all know loneliness and isolation is an issue in our society. Our men’s shed is a brilliant way to allow men to deal with health challenges more easily, to get together and talk, learn new skills and create things.

“Our thanks must go to the Department for Communities who provided the funding for the workshop, and to the Housing Executive

on whose land the workshop is on.”

Local Housing Executive Area Manager, Eddie Doherty, was also at the launch.

He said: “The Housing Executive was happy to assist Leafair Community Association and help them expand their successful community hub.

“It is well known that getting men to talk about mental health can be a challenge and this facility in the heart of the community is ideally placed to reach out to those in need.

“The reimaging project is also very welcome, it has enhanced this part of the estate and brings to the fore a topic that is very much in the spotlight.

“Community projects like this are a vital part of our work to promote positive relationships in our estates.”

The reimaging project encourages people to save the earth, with images of sea animals and wildlife in danger of extinction. This was achieved with permission from Power Northern Ireland, who own the generator building.

Leafair Community Association always welcomes new members, anyone interested can get in touch by calling 028 7135 3735 or messaging their Facebook page: @leafairmensworkshop