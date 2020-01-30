Emma joins the resolution for Stroke Association

Londonderry mum of two Emma Doherty who has registered to take part in the 2020 annual Stroke Association’s Resolution Run taking place on Sunday, February 23.

Emma has been volunteering with the charity’s Foyle Stroke Support Group and is asking for your support with her fundraising effort. She said: “I’m really chuffed that my nine year old son Isaac wants to run with me too.

“Three years ago I was involved in a road traffic accident and as a result I have a brain injury. I started volunteering with the Stroke Association through the Cedar Foundation and it’s really helped me in my own recovery.”

You can support Emma by visiting her fundraising webpage at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-doherty11

To join the resolution, visit www.resolutionrun.org.uk or call 0300 330 0740