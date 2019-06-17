Body recovered from N.I. river

The body of a man has been recovered from a river in Northern Ireland, an emergency rescue charity has confirmed.

Foyle Search and Rescue confirmed one of their teams recovered the body from the River Foyle in Londonderry.

The body of a man was recovered from the River Foyle on Sunday.

"At 6:40am the Police Service of Northern Ireland activated Foyle Search and Rescues Pager System to reports that a person had been observed in the water," said a spokesperson.

"Our Emergency Response Teams (E.R.T.) responded with Mobile and Boat crews."

The spokesperson added: "On arrival at the area reported, E.R.T. had the sad task of recovering the body of a male from the river.

"All volunteers and staff at Foyle Search and Rescue offer our sincere sympathies and condolences to the family concerned at this difficult time."