Towards Understanding and Healing meeting

Eamon Baker will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of ‘Towards Understanding and Healing’ which will be held on December 9 at 7.30pm in Gortalowry House.

He is a native of Derry/Londonderry and is a co-ordinator with this organisation which encourages “deep listening” to the diverse stories which have arisen from the conflict in Northern Ireland.

In July 2019 he received an honorary Doctor of Laws(LLD) from the University of Ulster for services to conflict resolution and to the community in the North West of Ireland.