The best days of our lives - Drumahoe schooldays in 2010

So we’ve put together a slideshow of some photographs from Drumahoe Primary School pupils in 2010. And while we were searching the archives, we came across some wonderful pictures of Drumagoe Playgroup members, which we’ve included for extra value! We hope you enjoy them.
Children playing in the refurbished Drumahoe Playgroup building. (1210PG21)
Drumahoe PS choir, entertain guests at the school’s coffee morning, organised to raise funds for the Northern Ireland Childrens Hospice. INLS 4610-522MT.
Attending the Drumahoe PS coffee morning are (from left), Margaret Watson, Betty Lynch, Grace Reilly, Jackie Nutt, Gale Caldwell and Sylvia Watson. INLS 4610-523MT.
Parents and mothers attending the Drumahoe PS coffee morning organised in conjunction with Drumahoe Community Association, to raise funds for the Northern Ireland Childrens Hospice. From left are Vivianne Striem, with Leona, Alana, Lara and Lauren Brace, and Lynda Greenway with her two sons Karl and Dean. INLS 4610-524MT