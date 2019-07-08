Students team up for art work

Five ambitious GCSE Art students at Limavady Grammar School opted to take part in a collaborative project as part of their GCSE Art and Design coursewor.

The pupils worked togther, designing and painting a mural in the school courtyard on the theme of ‘Under the Sea’.

This proved to be a mammoth task: it measured 25 x 3 metres with a stippled texture.

The pupils started sketching ideas together and then, in June 2018, they painted the aqua blue base colour.

They spent many days during art classes as well as after school, Saturdays and holiday times having fun painting and spraying the vibrant drawing onto the wall.

They also contacted Karl at UV arts (a mural artist who worked on the ‘Derry Girls’ mural) for some guidance.

Year 12 pupils Caitlin O’Kane and Bethan McClenaghan commented: “This project has been fantastic for our teambuilding skills.

“We got to know each other very well and discovered that some us can sing and some can’t dance!

“We are so delighted to see it finished in June 2019.

“We hope it will be there for another 10 years for all to enjoy!

“Thanks Mrs Lowth for this brilliant experience.”