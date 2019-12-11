Strabane students get insight into career opportunities

Strabane Secondary School pupils took advantage of the opportunity to learn more about their future opportunities locally at a specially arranged careers fair in Melvin Sports Complex which was attended by Derry City and Strabane District Mayor, Cr Michaela Boyle,

The event was organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council in direct partnership with local schools to give Year 10 students the chance to engage with businesses from all sectors. Hundreds of schoolchildren from across the town took part in the interactive event that aimed to showcase local industry growth sectors, connect their learning with their future job aspirations and give them a realistic insight into their career prospects locally. Pictured: Pupils check out some robotics at the fair.