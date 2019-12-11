Over 100 volunteers take part in Community Tree Planting Day at Top of the Hill Park

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, with St. Eugene’s Cubs and Beavers taking part in the Tree Planting event at the Top of the Hill Park on Corrody Road. Over 100 volunteers planted a staggering 1,500 new trees at the specially arranged planting day.

The event was held to mark the start of National Tree Week and is part of the wider Life Project - a joint initiative between Council, the Public Health Agency and the North West Regional College where a new tree is planted to mark the registration of significant life events in the Council area. Included are Paul McSwiggan, Environmental Health Officer, DCSDC, and Michael Savage, Derry City & Strabane District Council.

(Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)