New trees planted to mark Brooke Park success

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle, pictured at Brooke Park with pupils from local primary schools - Rosemount, Model and St. Anne’s, helping plant a Magnolia Merrill tree in celebration of the Council’s success in the recent Tree of the Year competition.

The Knobbly Tree in Broooke Park was placed second in the Woodland Trust’s ‘Tree of the Year’ competition last September after a public vote.

Included are Emma Barron, Parks Manager, DCSDC, and Brooke Park groundspersons Johnny Mitchell and Owen Watkins.

(Back) are Mrs. Eilish McGuinness and Mrs. Aine Walsh, St. Anne’s PS and Mrs. Michelle Ramsey, Principal, Model PS. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)