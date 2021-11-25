David Crothers pictured with, from left, Emma Reilly, Jordan Hughes, Catherine O'Neill, Becky Doherty, Rachel McEllhatton and Rebecca O'Reilly at the Foyle and Londonderry College formal in the City Hotel on Friday night. INLS4810-134KM

Memory Lane: Foyle College formal in 2010

Our latest walk along Memory Lane takes us back to ‘simpler’ days - a decade before we learned about Covid-19.

By William Allen
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 3:26 pm

We hope you enjoy this latest look back into the past, to the Foyle College formal of 2010.

1.

PIctured at Foyle and Londonderry College's annual Formal in the City Hotel are, DEan BRadley, Arneil Long, David Murdock, Hannah Patton, Tom Burns and Caroline Chestnutt. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 26.11.10

2.

PIctured at Foyle and Londonderry College's annual Formal in the City Hotel are, Ruth and Molly Babington with Brentt Chambers. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 26.11.10

3.

4.

PIctured at Foyle and Londonderry College's annual Formal in the City Hotel are, Mark Donnell and Jordan Hughes. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 26.11.10

