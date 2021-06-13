Memory Lane 2012 - Lisneal College formal and Foyle College staff formal

This time, it’s the turn of Lisneal College’s 2012 formal. We’ve added a few pictures from the Foyle College staff formal as a bonus.
We hope you enjoy this latest dander down Memory Lane.
1.
Group of students pose for the camera at Lisneal College annual formal dinner in the Everglades Hotel. From left (seated) are Jessica Martin and Lauren Black. Standing, Jasmin Kane, Amy Adams and Rachel Smyth. INLS 1248-521MT.
2.
Boys pose for the camera at Lisneal College annual formal dinner in the Everglades Hotel. From left, Adam Ramsey, Jake McClay, Jack Boyd, Ryan Hepburn and Dillon Long. INLS 1248-520MT.
3.
Zoe Riddles and Megan Kirkwood, arriving for the Lisneal College annual formal dinner in the Everglades Hotel. INLS 1248-519MT.
4.
School teacher Clare Bell (third from left), with students attending Lisneal College annual formal dinner in the Everglades Hotel. From left, Leigh Spratt, Emma Spratt, Rachael Kennedy, Laura Kydd and Hannah Downey. INLS 1248-518MT.