Mayor and church leaders remember victims of conflict

St. Catherine Primary School choir singing at the Mayor’s Day of Reflection held in the Guildhall Square.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Michaela Boyle, was joined by Church leaders and local schools recently for the special cross-community event to remember all those killed in conflict.

The event was cross community and non-denominational and open to everyone, regardless of race, religion or culture.

Speaking after the event, Mayor Boyle said it was timely to look back and reflect as we approach the end of 2019. “I think it’s immensely important that we take the time to remember those we have lost during times of trouble and conflict.”(Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)