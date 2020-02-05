Londonderry students awarded SSE Airtricity Scholarships

Three County Londonderry students are among the recipients of this year’s SSE Scholarship Awards.

Adam Millar, Alex McCrystal and Matthew McLaughlin are among 13 Ulster University students who were awarded the scholarship at a recent event at the university.

The SSE Airtricity Scholarship awards support students from Counties Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry-Londonderry who are studying a range of STEM courses at UU, SWC and NWRC.

Pictured are the award winning trio - Adam Millar (Derry City), Alex McCrystal (Moneymore), and Matthew McLaughlin (Derry City) pictured with Mia Fahey McCarthy (SSE Airtricity).

(Photo: Nigel McDowell/Ulster University)