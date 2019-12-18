Londonderry schools celebrate Ebrington Peace Pledge Tree installation

Nine Derry/Londonderry schools came together recently with other colleges from around Northern Ireland and the border counties of the republic to commit themselves to working for peace in their communities.

The event was part of the ‘Amazing the Space’ programme, funded by The Executive Office, and organised by Co-operation Ireland and the Rev Dr David Latimer, to celebrate the recent installation of a Peace Pledge Tree in Ebrington Square. The tree’s leaves carry peace pledges written by the local schools and its unveiling marks the end of three years of work by the young people. Pictured are pupils from Foyle College, St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s College, St Columb’s, St Mary’s, St Joseph’s and Lumen Christi College who made up the Peace Tree Committee at the event.