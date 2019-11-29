Judo competitor Callum secures sports bursary

Judo competitor Callum Nash from Derry has been selected to receive a £2,000 Power NI bursary to help him develop and improve his training programme.

He is one of three new inspirational young athletes aiming to secure European, Commonwealth and Olympic achievements with support from Power NI’s partnership with the Mary Peters Trust.

Power NI’s initiative working with the Trust provides funding bursaries for young athletes to help them get on track to achieve their sporting ambitions.

In addition to helping the upcoming sporting heroes get on track to achieve their sporting ambitions, Callum and his two fellow bursary winners have been appointed as ‘Power NI community sporting ambassadors’ with the aim of encouraging other young athletes to push forward and achieve their own sporting goals.

They join three existing ambassadors, triathlete Erin McConnell, wheelchair basketball player Conn Nagle and trampolinist Ryan Devine who received their bursaries in April 2019.

Ulster University computing technologies student, Callum Nash (20) is using his funding to help him train towards competing in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

This year Callum has competed in judo championships in the Junior European Cup in Bosnia and headed to the Continental Open, Senegal in November.

Callum is currently ranked number one in all of Ireland. He is also part of the Irish team set to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games, and the Senior World Games.

He said: “I’m so excited to receive this funding that is helping me attend the Oceania Cup in Australia where myself and my fellow competitors are striving to qualify for the Olympics next year.

“My funding grant will help with accommodation, travelling, equipment, sports clothing and membership fees allowing me to focus on excelling on the mat and reaching my sporting potential. I will proudly carry the Power NI and Mary Peters Trust names with me as I travel as an ambassador”

Stephen McCully, Managing Director of Power NI, said: “Our continuing support of the Mary Peters Trust is a wonderful opportunity and represents a fitting collaboration alongside Power NI’s existing community programmes.

Lady Mary Peters said, “The achievements of these three young people are nothing short of outstanding. They are inspiring role models for their peers and fellow athletes, and we are proud to support them to achieve their goals. I look forward to hearing about their successes in 2020.

“Funding support to help talented and hard-working athletes reach their potential has never been more important and I’m immensely grateful to Power NI for their financial contributions.”

Since its inception after Mary Peter’s Olympic gold medal win at the 1972 Munich games, the Mary Peters Trust has impacted hugely on the sporting lives of thousands of young sports men and women both able-bodied and disabled.