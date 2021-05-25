IN PICTURES: More of your P7 memories - from 2007-2008
Last week, we uploaded a slideshow looking back at pictures of classes of P7 children in 2010 and 2011.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 5:58 pm
And the level of interest was such that we thought we’d make this walk down memory lane a short weekly series.
So today we’ve published a second slideshow of P7 leavers - this time from 2007-2008 - along with a few other photos of pupils to bring back happy memories.
We hope you enjoy this as much as you did last week’s slideshow.
