Fourth annual Radical Book Fair in February

Pilots Row Community Centre in Londonderry will host the fourth annual Radical Bookfair at it’s Rossville Street base on Saturday, February 1, from 12-5pm.

Organisers of the annual community project confirmed that the Bogside venue will host one of the largest number of independent radical press, book sellers, publishers and distributors from the length of Ireland with participants travelling from Scotland, England and Wales.

A spokesperson for the Bookfair said: “The day long event receives a fantastic response to from the city itself and across the northwest as it is able to provide easy access literature not normally found in usual bookshops and outlets. The radical book fair is an important event which gives a great opportunity to independent booksellers and publishers due to the availability to network and create links and new important contacts. We welcome everyone to the Radical Bookfair with different political visions, ideas, practices and radical traditions.”