Expert Panel at Green Day

Letterkenny Institute of Technology’s (LYIT) Green Day will take place in LYIT on Thursday, November 28, from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

Along with an extensive range of exhibitors, it will include a seminar hosting an international panel of experts looking at how renewable energy can help achieve Ireland’s Climate Action targets.

This is LYIT’s fourth year to host the Green Day at their campus.

Speakers will include Alan Ryan from SEAI, Ireland, Ragnar Ásmundsson from HeatRD in Iceland Eddie McGoldrick from Power on Technologies in Northern Ireland and Magda Kowalska from PlanEnergi in Denmark.

The event will take place in the Main Campus from 9.30am and admission is free.