Engineer Laura scoops prestigious bursary

Laura Fleming, a Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Apprenticeship Programme trainee from Limavady, has emerged as one of the best in the industry across the UK and Ireland, having recently been awarded a high-profile bursary in her field.

Laura received an Engineering Horizons Bursary from the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), a global network of professional engineers, for commitment and dedication to her individual apprenticeship.

Laura, a second-year overhead lines apprentice, completed an undergraduate degree in Psychology when she decided on a change in career path. The NIE Networks apprenticeship opportunity offered Laura the practical, hands-on career opportunity she had been searching for.

Laura is passionate about encouraging more females into the energy industry and STEM subjects and through NIE Networks has attended various outreach days at schools across Northern Ireland, to highlight the opportunities for both males and females.