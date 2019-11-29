Council launch Green Infrastructure Plan

Derry City and Strabane District Council have launched a pioneering new plan to develop new parks, green spaces and rivers at an event in St Columb’s Park House.

The Green Infrastructure Plan 2019-2030 follows an extensive consultation process with local people, organisations and experts and is an interconnected network of multi-functional green and blue spaces, which provide multiple environmental, economic and social benefits.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle, said: “The Green Infrastructure Plan is an exciting initiative that has the potential to transform Derry and Strabane through an interconnected network of multifunctional green and blue spaces. It aims to maximise the number of functions that our local parks and green spaces can provide while encouraging people to use these areas for exercise and recreation, benefiting their health and wellbeing.” The plan and a video can be viewed at www.derrystrabane.com/GI.