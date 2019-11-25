Council champions Youth Business Charter

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle pictured with some of the young people who have signed up to the Youth Business Charter - a year-long programme dedicated to young people between the ages of 12 and 24. Signing the Youth Charter on behalf of Council, Cr Boyle said the Charter is a fantastic initiative aimed at engaging and empowering young people through their participation in the development of events and initiatives for Youth 19.The purpose of the Charter is to highlight the positive work being carried out by employers in helping young people find a pathway to employment.The Youth Business Charter was successfully developed and agreed by 20 young people.

Included, front: Aiden O’Donnell, Lauren Harkin, Matthew Stewart, Kaine Henderson and Mary Jo O’Kane; (back) Caitriona Doherty, Nicky Gillese and Jackie Parkington, DCSDC.