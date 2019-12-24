Conflict Resolution dealt with through ‘Shared History’

Some of the young people from the Clooney and Eglinton areas who took part in the Peace IV ‘Rebels, Radicals, Loyalist and Royalists™’ workshop which was held at Clooney Community Centre recently.

Funded under Derry City and Strabane District Council’s PEACE IV Programme (SEUPB), the event was part of the Shared History Programme which aims to tackle issues around anti-social and sectarian behaviour.

Included in the photograph is Martin Snoddon, International Trainer and Consultant specialising in Conflict Resolution; Adam Taylor, Youth Leader, Clooney Youth Club; and Martin Smith, Youth Leader, Eglinton Youth Club.

(Photograph: by Jim McCafferty Photography)