Young entrepreneur says ‘I do’ to ‘Go For It’

An innovative Limavady-based entrepreneur has followed her childhood dream of being her own boss by launching an exclusive bridal boutique thanks to the Go For It Programme, in association with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Louise Tierney launched Victoria Ivy Bridal Emporium in January 2019, which is open by appointment only and offers brides and their loved ones luxury and privacy as they browse through the hand-picked dresses and bridal accessories on offer.

Louise said: “It was all so quick and easy after I first got in touch with the Go For It Programme. My business advisor at Roe Valley Enterprises was incredibly down to earth and was able to advise on key components of the start-up process to give me the best tools to make a success of starting my business. The team were so supportive and really helped me to overcome any concerns I had.”

Find out more about the programme call 0800 0270639 or visit www.goforitni.com.