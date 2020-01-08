Work progresses on new Shantallow community hub

Mayor, Michaela Boyle, on site as work begins on the Shantallow Community Centre.

Included, from left, are Cathal McCauley, Greater Shantallow Partnership; Kevin Kelly, HMD architects; Sharon McCullagh, DFC; and Johnny McKaigue (P & K McKaigue, contractors). From right: Fergal McNicholl, DCSDC; Matthew Henry, Karen McFarland, Derry City and Strabane Council; Councillor Sandra Duffy and Councillor Brian Tierney.

The new community hub represents an investment of £2.4m stemming from both Council and the Department for Communities through its Neighbourhood Renewal Investment fund. A second community centre is also at an advanced stage of procurement for the neighbouring Galliagh estate (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)