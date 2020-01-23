Strabane town centre gets welcome cash injection

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business and Culture Committee have welcomed funding of £30,220 from the Department for Communities to deliver the Enhancing Strabane Town Centre Programme.

The funding will be used to support a range of projects and services to boost the local economy through increasing footfall in the town centre to the benefit of local shops and businesses.

Committee Members heard that the programme would complement the work of the Strabane BID Company and assist local businesses in attracting customers, and contribute to the overall transformation of the town centre.

Among the improvements are plans to install new Christmas lighting structures to make the town more festive and inviting for shoppers, and the introduction of pedestrian footfall counters.

The Enhancing Strabane Town Programme is to be delivered by March 31. For more, view https://bit.ly/2Ntl41E