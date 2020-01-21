Search on for the best business leaders

Calling Derry business leaders to enter the Institute of Directors Director of the Year Awards 2020, IoD NI Chairman Gordon Milligan joins Orla McGerr, Head of Corporate Trading at awards headline sponsor AIB.

The awards, this year marking their 10th anniversary, seek to honour the achievements of directors representing a wide spectrum of organisations from family firms to small and medium enterprises, international companies, and beyond across 10 categories which are open to members and non-members alike. They include: Director of the Year - Non-Executive, Director of the Year - Innovation, Director of the Year Family Business and Director of the Year - Large Business.

Individuals are free to enter categories themselves or they can nominate a worthy colleague inviting them to complete an award entry at www.iodawards.com before the closing date of February 13