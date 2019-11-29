‘NW is gateway to UK and EU markets’

Potential investors in the USA have been made fully aware of the North West region’s unique strategic cross border location with a foothold in both EU and the UK markets and its pipeline of talent.

That was the key message shared with potential investors in both Philadelphia and Boston recently by an Ireland North West trade delegation that travelled to the States last month.

A number of focused engagements with industry specialists, FDI executives and venture capitalists took place in both cities as part of the Trade and Investment mission led jointly by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council, showcasing the compelling investment proposition that the northwest city region has to offer.

Potential investors heard how they could take advantage of the unique combination of benefits that the Northwest region has to offer including an accessible, connected and business friendly gateway region with a compelling vision for greater international impact.

The delegation also met with the Mayors of Philadelphia and Boston who both outlined their commitment and support for the work being done by the two Councils.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Michaela Boyle led the delegation along with An Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Nicholas Crossan. She said the visit was a huge success, not only in raising the profile of the region as an investment location, but in making new contacts and learning about the potential for further business engagement opportunities. She said: “Being able to share with them our vision and ambition as well as the practical supports and assistance available to businesses in the region is vital if we are to stimulate growth and investment.” Businesses from a range of sectors across both Council areas also participated in the mission meeting with potential clients and business partners with a view to increasing sales and expanding their businesses.