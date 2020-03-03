North West Regional College hosts free Business Breakfast at Strabane Campus on Wednesday

North West Regional College’s Business Support Centre will host a free Business Breakfast at NWRC STRABANE on Wednesday 4th March from 8.30am - 10am.

The event which is in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council will give local business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to find out what funding opportunities are

available to them from the College and the Department for the Economy.

Fergal Tuffy, Technology Innovation Manager at NWRC BSC said: “Whether you are an entrepreneur, or running a company with up to 250 employees, we have a range of FREE support programmes, that can help your business grow. With Invest NI Innovation Vouchers worth £5k, up to 60 hours of funded support through the Department for the Economy’s (DfE) InnovateUs programme, and DfE’s Skills Focus upskilling programme for employees with 75% funding, this event will help you to decide how we can help you best.

“We will also be offering free skills needs analysis for attendees where we can discuss your specific needs and we’ll help identify solutions to meet your needs.”

The events will begin at 8:30am with Breakfast & Networking and will be followed at 9am with a presentation of funding opportunities from BSC as well as case studies from clients and local businesses who have received support.

To register for the event click: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/funding-to-grow-your-business-nwrc-business-breakfast-tickets-94422537351