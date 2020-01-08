New Year, new on-line boost for food and drink sector

Derry City and Strabane Council and the LegenDerry Food and Drink Network have ambitious plans for 2020, including the launch of the new LegenDerry Food and drink Brand and website in February.

Catherine Goligher, Food Tourism Officer with the council, said: “The website will feature all our local food and drink businesses who become accredited under the new brand. We are encouraging all those involved in the food and drink business to get involved, and are keen to work with businesses to work towards accreditation. We strongly believe that a collaborative approach to promoting our region’s food offering is the best way forward and we look forward to a great 2020.”

Deadline for applications is January 24.