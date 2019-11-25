New funding support for rural businesses

A new scheme aimed at supporting rural businesses has been launched offering capital support to assist with projects that contribute to sustaining rural communities.

The Rural Business Development Grant Pilot Scheme will be delivered by Derry City and Strabane Council.

The total grant awarded to rural businesses in the DCSDC area is £47,490 and applications are being invited from existing micro businesses (less than 10 employees) in rural areas with minimum grant awards of £500 and a maximum of £4,999. The total project cost must not exceed £20,000 and applicants must be willing to provide 50% match funding. Eligible businesses must be able to demonstrate they have commenced trading and their ability to complete the project. All payments relating to the project must be paid through the business bank account by 31 March 2020. Further details available from DCSDCs Business section or via at www.dcsdcgrantaid.com/applications/. Closing date for applications is 12noon on December 18.