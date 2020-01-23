Moviebowl expansion plan

Derry City and Strabane Council’s Planning Committee have approved plans for an extension to the Brunswick Moviebowl in Pennyburn Industrial Estate that will see two cinema screen rooms added to the Complex.

The development will see a 710 square metre single story extension added to the existing cinema building while the total number of seats in the complex will be reduced from 1087 to 895 to allow for larger, more comfortable seats to be added.

Planning Committee chair, Councillor Christopher Jackson, said the completed project would enable the Moviebowl to offer a wider range of entertainment to its customers. Planning application forms, drawings, letters etc. relating to the application are available to view at www.planningni.gov.uk.