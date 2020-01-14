Mayor welcomes growing education links with China

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Michaela Boyle, recently welcomed a special delegation from Dalian Vocational and Training College in China to the city to explore further the shared links in education and skills between the North West and the Dalian region.

The delegation was led by Mr Jia Tiegang from Dalian Vocational and Technical College, who was accompanied by lecturers from the School of Mechanical Engineering and School of Electrical Engineering at the college. The institution has strong links with the North West Regional College which signed an MOU with the college on a previous delegation visit to China. During the meeting the Mayor stressed the essential role education and training plays in the NW region’s strategic growth plans