Major housing development

A major new housing development in the Evish Road area of Strabane that will see the construction of 145 new homes has been given the green light by Council’s Planning Committee.

The extensive project by Curlyhill Developments will include a convenience store and a link road to the site from Evish Road and also provision of open space for a play park and kick about area.

The application incorporates 30 existing semi-detached dwellings and eight detached homes. Committee Chair Cr Christopher Jackson, welcomed the approval.