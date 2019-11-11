Joint Council Trade and Investment Mission to USA

Representatives from companies from Derry-Londonderry, Strabane and Donegal are currently in the United States as part of a joint Local Authority trade mission.

The Trade and Investment Mission is being led by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Councils.

It includes third level and further education providers and development organisations including the Ulster University, Letterkenny Institute of Technology, the North West Regional College and Donegal Education and Training Services (ETB).

Funded by The Executive Office and the Irish Government, the mission which will centre on the cities of Philadephia and Boston is taking place from Monday, November 11, to Friday, November 15.