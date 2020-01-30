Festival will celebrate Learning Cities status

A new festival dedicated to celebrating learning across Derry and Strabane is to be held in May to mark Strabane and Londonderry’s success in becoming a member of UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities.

It will take place from May 18-24, and will be delivered by Council as part of the Learning City Programme and funded by the Ulster University, NW Regional College and Derry City and Strabane Council, promoting lifelong learning to all citizens, across all sectors, communities and ages.

The Lifelong Learning Festival aims to make learning accessible to everyone and offers an opportunity to showcase the wide variety of learning activities and events taking place across the city and region.

As part of the celebration, Council is inviting community groups, individuals, workplaces, schools and colleges to host their own learning event during the course of the festival. The event or activity must be free and open to all citizens and have an element of learning attached to the event. To register interest by the close of call-out on January 31 email:learning.city@derrystrabane.com. The event can focus on any subject ranging from digital skills, parenting, children’s activities, family events, business, science, art, history, health or sport. Your event can take place indoors or outdoors, including on water, in libraries, museums, colleges, resource centres, community centres, parks or in your street.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Cr Michaela Boyle, said :“It’s a real testament to the work of all our educational institutions that we have been included in UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities. “The Statement of Progress for the Strategic Growth Plan provides clear evidence of our success in terms of learning showing that we are performing well in comparison to the other 10 Council areas. We want the Derry City and Strabane Lifelong Learning Festival to offer learning for everyone, wherever you live, whatever your age and whatever your interests.”