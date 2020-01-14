Excellence award for the Alley Theatre

The Alley Theatre in Strabane is celebrating after it secured a Four Star excellence award from Tourism Northern Ireland.

The excellence award is part of a Grading Scheme monitored and awarded by Tourism NI to ensure quality visitor experiences at venues.

Welcoming news of the award the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Michaela Boyle said: “Securing the four star award is a major coup for the Alley Theatre and is further evidence of the work and commitment of staff there to maintain and continually improve the quality of services.

“The Alley Theatre is a fantastic local facility that has gone from strength to strength in bringing the arts to Strabane. A visit to the Theatre is a very enjoyable experience and I am delighted that the facility has been acknowledged for their ongoing commitment to bring about a positive experience for all their customers.”