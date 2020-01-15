Designers set to ‘showcase’ at Dublin tradeshow

Eight local designers have been chosen to exhibit their design brands to thousands of buyers, influencers, retail and trend experts when they take part in fashion tradeshow ‘Showcase Ireland’ at the RDS.

The designers were selected following a competitive pitch process, carried out by Derry City and Strabane District Council in partnership with the Inner City Trust’s Fashion and Textile Design Centre, to give local designers a chance to showcase their ranges at this prestigious event.

The response to the call out was huge and as a result, sixteen businesses were selected to take part in a pitching event that took place last month with eight being selected to take part in the prestigious Dublin event that will take place on January 19-22.

The successful brands are: Amy Gault Designs; Alan Creswell Designs; Grace Loves Embellishments (Cara Sweeney); Celtic Irish Art (Siobhan Corr); Bridie Mullin Irish Linen; Piece Makers (Joanne Doherty); Natasha Duddy Glass Designs and Valerie Taylor Hand Woven In Ireland.

Deirdre Williams, Business Development Manager with the Inner City Trust’s Fashion and Textile Design Centre said excitement is building for the designers who are busy putting the final touches to their designs.

“The response to the competition was fantastic and evidence of the growing fashion and textile industry that exists here in the North West. We are really proud to have these top quality designers taking part in the Showcase Ireland event and to be working with the Council and Invest NI to provide this fantastic opportunity to these designers to showcase their collections to thousands of potential clients,” she said.

Tara Nicholas, business officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council said the Showcase Ireland event is hugely iconic in the Irish fashion industry and the participation of the local designers is fantastic in promoting the NW region’s growing fashion industry.