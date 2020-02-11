Craig takes top NI apprentice title

A Donemana man has secured the NI Apprentice of the Year award.

Craig Holmes, who works at the Savers Store in Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre, took part in Derry City and Strabane District Council’s ‘Get Paid, Get Qualified, Get Ahead’ apprenticeship campaign.

Donemana man Craig Holmes is presented with the NI Apprentice of the Year award at a ceremony in Belfast

He was previously awarded the UK wide Savers Apprentice of the Year.

Extending her congratulations to Craig on his latest success, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Michaela Boyle said it was fantastic news for Craig, his employers and everyone involved in the apprenticeship campaign.

She said: “This is excellent news for Craig and for everyone who works with and has provided him with the guidance and support to avail of the apprenticeship programme. Apprenticeships are fast becoming the pathway of choice for many job seekers, offering the chance to both work and learn, as well as independence and opportunity for young people starting out. It is fantastic that the Department for the Economy has recognised Craig’s commitment and achievements.”

The Mayor also extended her congratulations to Strabane Training Services, who, in partnership with Specialist Joinery Group, won the SME Innovation Award.

Craig first began his apprenticeship in retail with Babcock Training, one of a number of private training organisations working with Derry City and Strabane District Council to provide employment opportunities to those keen to get on the career ladder.

He secured the title of Savers UK Apprentice of the Year following his participation in Council’s ‘Get Paid, Get Qualified, Get Ahead’ apprenticeship campaign and represented the region for the title of DfE Apprentice of the Year.

Tina Gillespie, Skills Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “I am delighted to see Craig’s success continue, he exemplifies what can be achieved through the Apprenticeship Programme with the right attitude and determination.

“The Council is working very proactively with a number of education providers, private training organisations, careers service and companies to encourage people to avail of apprenticeship opportunities that exist across the Council area.

“I want to congratulate Craig on his success it is an amazing achievement and we hope to see many more young people following a similar path to success through the programme.”