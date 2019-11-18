Cornerstone launches new ‘Hope Centre’

Cornerstone City Church has opened the doors of it’s new ‘Hope Centre’ at their recently developed facility at 40 Duke Street.

The Derry/Londonderry based church is launching the centre with the aim of helping anyone who has a practical need in their life, regardless of their background or beliefs. Available services include a food and clothing bank, debt management, counselling services and laundry and wet room utilities. The team are also currently working on phase two of the Hope Centre that will see the creation of a social supermarket, where people can purchase food at a vastly reduced rate, eat well for less food courses, a pregnancy crisis centre and employment courses on CV writing and interview skills for those who are wanting to make a return to work.

Opening hours include Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9am to 5pm. On Wednesdays there will also be a drop in centre open with an available team there to meet with those in need to help navigate them through the next steps of their journey.