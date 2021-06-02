£80,000 invested in Eglintonservice station refurbishment

The investment is part of what Maxol describes as its “ongoing commitment to providing quality, choice and convenience for customers across Northern Ireland”.

A new Spar daily deli has been introduced to the store and provides a wide range of hot and cold food served throughout the day, including vegan and vegetarian options, to meet increasing customer demand.

The internal seating area has been refurbished, ensuring customers have a comfortable, modern dedicated place where they can enjoy a coffee from the Barista Bar or a bite to eat.

A new porch, renovated entrance area and an additional till has been installed.

On the forecourt, and in line with Maxol’s journey towards becoming a more environmentally sustainable business, the company has installed new pumps with an integrated injection solution offering its new premium fuel grades.

Maxol Premium Fuel has fewer pollutants for better power, acceleration and overall performance of your car and is central to Maxol’s carbon offset programme which launched in November last year.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said: “The investment at Maxol Eglinton represents our ongoing ambitions to continually improve our services, choice and facilities offered to our customers.

“We’re extremely happy with the renovations and are confident that these new features will provide an even more enjoyable, and convenient shopping experience for all customers in the area.

“Just last year we celebrated 100 years of Maxol in Northern Ireland and we are delighted to continue investing in our local service stations.

“It is our aim to have a network of convenience destinations that will continue to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers across Northern Ireland.

“We wish Alan and Val and their team, who have been at Maxol Eglinton since it opened in February 2015, every continuing success.”