Bishop’s Gate Hotel ranked in the top 10 of the ‘Best of the Best’ 2021 by TripAdvisor

Staff and management at Bishop’s Gate Hotel with the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

TripAdvisor has unveiled the UK’s top 25 rated hotels in the annual 2021 Travellers’ Choice awards, with Bishop’s Gate in the heart of Derry City’s Cathedral Quarter, ranking in the top ten on the coveted list.

The Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best list is drawn from the experiences of the best experts possible: real travellers who’ve been there before.

The award-winning Bishop’s Gate team is in great company this year and is recognised along with premium hotels including Claridge’s, The Green Park Hotel, Hotel 41 and Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, A Belmond Hotel, Oxfordshire.

This hotel is continuing to win over visitors, with comments covering food and room stays, visitors have described their experience as “another fantastic eatery” and a “fantastic overnight luxury stop”.

As lockdown ends and the vaccine roll out continues at pace, there is a palpable air of hope as businesses begin to trade once again and hoteliers welcome the indicative opening date of the May 24.

Commenting on this latest accolade which is judged by industry experts, Managing Director Ciaran O’Neill from Bishop’s Gate Hotel, said: “When you look at the locations and names of the hotels featured on this list, it is a great statement of confidence in the City’s hotel offering and an endorsement of the commitment and effort by everyone involved.

“This award shines a spotlight on the North West’s premium hospitality industry and will provide a real boost to the international image of the region and a boost to domestic tourism. Derry-Londonderry is a confident, vibrant, forward looking city and district that provides the best of all worlds, offering city, coastal and countryside experiences.

“This award is a reflection of our staff’s enthusiasm, dedication, and commitment to excellent customer service.

“In my opinion, they are simply the best and that’s why Bishop’s Gate has been recognised by the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards five years in a row!

“We believe in delivering a genuine welcome to all of our guests and we aim to ensure every visit is special, whether it is a formal occasion such as a wedding or simply friends enjoying lunch or afternoon tea in The Gown Restaurant. It is extremely encouraging to have this recognised and reflected in visitor feedback.

“The hotel industry is going through one of the longest periods of lockdown. Despite being only open for limited periods last year, we continued to trade when permitted to do so.

“Undoubtedly, there will be challenges ahead but, what there is no doubt about, is the tenacity and commitment of Bishop’s Gate Hotel and its team as we move into this next phase. Everyone is aware of the responsibilities that rest on our collective shoulders to adhere to best practice.

“This year, we are confident that staycations will be a popular choice for many wishing to holiday at home.

“At Bishop’s Gate, we work tirelessly to deliver experiences that exceed expectations whilst positioning ourselves as one of Northern Ireland’s leading destinations. This award shows we are at the top of our industry and we look forward to continuing to deliver the highest quality standards our guests expect.”

Bishop’s Gate has won a host of other local awards since it officially opened in 2016.

The exquisite Grade B1 listed Bishop’s Gate Hotel is perfectly positioned within the historic city walls in the heart of Derry City’s Cathedral Quarter.

Built in 1899, this hotel blends stunning Edwardian architecture, stylish appointments and luxurious facilities which have been sensitively restored to pay homage to the rich heritage of the building, whilst exceeding the contemporary needs and desires of its guests.

