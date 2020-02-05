Alley Theatre receives another excellence award

The Alley Theatre in Strabane is celebrating again after receiving an excellence grading in their Quest Facilities Management award.

It follows on from the announcement that the Alley had received a Four Star excellence award from Tourism NI. The Quest UK Quality Scheme is an independently accredited, industry-recognised tool, which encourages continuous improvement in the management of facilities, improving quality and delivering excellence. The Derry City and Strabane Council facility was assessed in several aspects of management including health and safety, customer care and experience, housekeeping, team and skills development, planning to improve, marketing, accessibility, community involvement, programming and event management, as well as maintenance and environmental management, and was awarded a Centre of Excellence grading in the Quest Plus accreditation.

Mayor Michaela Boyle said: “Securing these excellence awards is a major coup for the Alley Theatre.”