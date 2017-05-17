The Walled City Brewery crowned ‘Best Gastropub in Ireland’

The Walled City Brewery beat over 8000 other licensed premises recently to spectacularly win a top gong at the All-Ireland Irish Restaurant Awards at The Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin last week.

Over 900 restaurateurs and staff attended the sold out, black tie event which celebrated the hard work and achievements within the industry over the last 12 months.

Owner of Walled City Brewery James Huey with RAI President Adrian Cummins (Credit: Paul Sherwood).

After winning ‘Best Gastropub in County Londonderry’ at the Lough Erne Resort in April, the Walled City Brewery qualified for the regional finals, going on to win the ‘Best Gastropub in Ulster’.

In the final five awards of the star-studded evening the Walled City Brewery were then crowned ‘Best Gastropub in Ireland’ by the President of the RAI, Adrian Cummins.

Husband and wife team James and Louise Huey dreamt up the idea to open a brewery and restaurant over three years ago, yet it took 12 months to finally open the doors to the public in the new civic space of Ebrington Square.

James said: “When we started the business we were complete underdogs having little restaurant experience and locating ourselves in a commercially empty Square. However, we have carved ourselves out a niche by integrating a brewery into the restaurant and serving totally unique food and drink that you won’t find elsewhere!

After winning Best Gastropub in County Londonderry at the Lough Erne Resort in April, the Walled City Brewery qualified for the regional finals, going on to win the Best Gastropub in Ulster.

“Plus, our staff are absolutely incredible - for me they’re the best!”

Dublin-native Louise Huey continued: “I was born and raised in Dublin, but my dream is for Londonderry to become the number one destination for foodies in Ireland, so hopefully this is another tiny step towards that!”.

Other All-Ireland business winners from Ulster included Ox-Cave for ‘Best Wine Experience’, The Muddler’s Club for ‘Best Casual Dining’, and Coleraine based Lost & Found for ‘Best Cafe’.