Whistlin’ Donkeys play the Millennium Forum

The Millennium Forum will welcome The Whistlin’ Donkeys for one night only on Friday November 11.

Co. Tyrone Traditional Folk Rock Band, The Whistlin’ Donkeys, are rubbing shoulders with the great and the good in pop music.

After enjoying huge success in the All Ireland Fleadh in 2013 and Clipper 2014, The Whistlin Donkeys have been busy headlining the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Time Square in New York, headlining Memorial Day events in East Durham, the Catskills New York and the Boston Irish Festival.

The Whistlin Donkeys have shared the stage alongside The Beach Boys, Smokie, Bagatelle, The Dubliners, Shane Filan and many more and played at many festivals throughout Ireland this summer. Joining the Whistlin Donkeys will be Siamsa Gael Irish Dance Troupe and local singer/songwriter, Brian Hassan.

This lively Traditional Irish Rock Band made up of a group of energetic men, all with a passion for music and entertaining, with an added flair for Irish folk music.

The Whistlin’ Donkeys have been gaining national and international attention in the last 12 months, touring with The Beach Boys, Hot Chocolate, Kian Egan, and Shane Filan, and gaining a reputation in their own right at numerous festivals throughout the country.

Spring 2015 saw a new album release, together with a theatre tour as special guests of soft rock legends, Smokie, who celebrated 40 years on the road.

Stevie Corrigan (Guitar & Backing Vocals) has been credited with forming The Whistlin’ Donkeys, and hasn’t looked back as the band go from strength to strength. He is joined on stage by Fergal McAloon (Lead Singer), Tómas Quinn (Banjo & Backing Vocals), Mickey Kerr (Fiddle Player), and Oscar Bradley (Drums) Aside from his drumming talent in the band, Oscar made his acting debut in Game Of Thrones in 2013. Danny McCormack (Bass) is the newest member, who has his own unique style of bass playing, giving the band the drive it needs.

In their short time on the music scene, the talented Irish Folk band have already made their mark across the country playing to large crowds in Clubs, Hotels, and even a wedding or two, and are very popular at Festivals, and are gaining a much deserved fan base.

Tickets, priced £15, are on sale now from the Millennium Forum Box Office.