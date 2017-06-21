Singer Jacqui Sharkey hits the airwaves with new single Whole Of The Moon

Donegal singer/songwriter Jacqui Sharkey already has three critically acclaimed albums to her name and is about to launch her brand new single,

The Whole Of The Moon, a cover of the Waterboys’ hit, on 16th June.

Jacqui Sharkey

Taken from her forthcoming studio album, Jacqui describes The Whole Of The Moon as: “One of these incredible songs that takes you to another place.

“I am always drawn to amazing lyrics and what they conjure up. Mike Scott has really written a beautiful gem, and listening to it with my friend a few months ago, I could really feel the song and thought that I would record my take on it.

“It is probably a very brave move, bearing in mind how huge and loved a song it is, but here it goes!”

Represented by John Rogers, former long-term manager of Van Morrison, Jacqui brings the 1985 hit to life again. Her version was produced in Donegal by Goats Don’t Shave frontman Pat Gallagher who also plays on the track alongside Jacqui and bassist James Blennerhasset, drummer and percussionist Brendan Carthy and Nashville based guitarist Tim Galloway.

Formerly known for her contributions as keyboard player and vocalist to rock and pop group The Jury’s Out, Jacqui has made a name for herself with both her personal music and performances in musical theatre. She’s starred in productions such as Florence in Chess, Satine in Carry On Moulin Rouge and Nancy in Oliver.

In 2011 she recorded her debut studio album A New Dawn and went on to open for Billy Ocean at the National Concert Hall in Dublin, receiving a standing ovation. She has also performed with many renowned recording artists, including Maire Brennan, Altan, Paul Brady, Manus Lunny and Goats Don’t Shave.

Then she followed it up with Love And Other Things in 2014, produced by the well-regarded Manus Lunny, who also features on some of the tracks. Soon enough, she released Shine in 2015, including her hugely popular collaboration with Shunie Crampsey, Take Me To Paris.

Looking forward to the new direction that The Whole Of The Moon represents, Jacqui said: “The track brings me back to more mainstream music, which is my background, and I am excited.

“I have been dabbling around with shades and blends of Americana, New Country, Folk and contemporary mid-road music, as I tend to crossover a little, but this is a new direction for me and I hope that people like it.”

Jacqui has been compared to Canadian singer Anne Murray, famed for the 1978 hit You Needed Me, for her rich voice that can cross the boundaries of Folk, Americana, Pop and Jazz. Her song-writing, both lyrically and musically, reflects this multi-instrumentalism and her varied influences that range from rock to new country.

Jacqui’s version of The Whole Of The Moon has already gained the support of not just Steve Wickham from The Waterboys but also musicians such as Pat Gallagher from Goats Don’t Shave and Liam Reilly from Bagatelle.

Steve Wickham said: “A gloriously beautiful and sensitive version of a great song…”

Pat Gallagher, who also produced the record, added:

“One of my favourite songs sun by one of my favourite singers...when Jacqui asked me to produce this single for her, I didn’t have to think too long before saying ‘yes’.”

And Liam Reilly said he’s keen to write a song for Jacqui after hearing her version of the Waterboys classic.

He said: “I had the privilege and joy to hear Jacqui Sharkey for the first time some months ago. She has recorded The Whole Of The Moon in which her voice plumbs the depths and soars with such feeling. I would love to write a song for her. Well played to all the musicians on the track. It’s really special.”

The Whole Of The Moon by Jacqui Sharkey is released Friday June 16 and available on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and CD Baby.