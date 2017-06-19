Scouting for Girls on course for Irish Open gig

English pop-rock stars Scouting For Girls have been confirmed to perform at the closing ceremony of this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation at Portstewart on Sunday July 9.

With local indie rock stars Two Door Cinema Club already teed up for a special homecoming performance at the event’s opening ceremony on Wednesday July 5, this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is promising to be a festival of golf and entertainment for sports and music fans of all ages.

As part of the Rolex Series, with an increased prize fund of US$7 million, this year’s event which runs from Tuesday July 4 until Sunday July 9 is expected to be the biggest Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in the tournament’s 90-year history

As well as watching Rory McIlroy defend his title for the first time against a growing field of the world’s best golfers - including Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry and Rafa Cabrera Bello – spectators will also be treated to top class line-up of local and international music and entertainment.

For the first time ever at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, a Showstage in the Championship Village will play host to headline acts Two Door Cinema Club and Scouting For Girls, as well as a number of local singers and musicians including acoustic artists Jack McNaul from Coleraine, Ricky Lorimer from Portstewart and Triona from Downpatrick.

Belfast-based jazz musician and producer Rick Swan will also take to the stage on the evening of Friday July 7 while The Groove Robbers, a popular four-piece band from the North Coast, will perform their energetic live show featuring music covering many decades on the evening of Saturday July 8.

Two Door Cinema Club

In addition, fans will also have an opportunity to listen to the thoughts of the players with a number of Player Q&As – and possibly a celebrity or two - lined up during the tournament.

With a ‘season ticket’ costing just £100 for SIX DAYS of world class golf and music entertainment, the European Tour’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Championship Director Simon Alliss claims that this year’s event offers unbelievable value for money.

“This event just keeps on getting bigger and bigger and we are thrilled to now add Scouting For Girls to our line-up of top class entertainment at this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation,” said Simon.

“Along with Two Door Cinema Club and the brilliant local acts that we have lined up throughout the event, we are all looking forward to a really wonderful festival of golf and entertainment for sports fans, music fans and families.

Rory McIlroy is set to defend his title

“To be able to watch the world’s best golfers perform on a glorious links course and see all of these bands over a period of six days for just £100 for a season ticket – with free entry for kids – really is unbeatable value for money.”

Tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open are on sale at www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com