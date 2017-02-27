The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band (including many of the original performers) were joined by some all-star cast of guest players from the UK and Ireland for the ‘Live back in Ireland 87’ concert at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast on Saturday 25th February compèred by Bob Worrall.

The 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band (including many of the original performers) were joined by some all-star cast of guest players from the UK and Ireland for the ‘Live back in Ireland 87’ concert at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast on Saturday 25th February compèred by Bob Worrall. The concert provided the opportunity for many to roll back the years to 1987 as they recalled when the then soon to be World Champion Pipe Band performed and recorded the now legendary ‘Live in Ireland’ concert in Ballymena. The special guest at the Waterfront concert was Cllr Audrey Wales MBE (Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council) who as Mayor was delighted to host a reception for the band at the Braid (Ballymena Town Hall) on Thursday 23rd February. The Mayor was accompanied by her husband, Chris Wales (Ballymena Borough Chamber of Commerce and Industry). During the evening, Bob Worrall presented souvenir pennants to Winston Pinkerton (RSPBANI President), Len Browne & Ken Stewart (Graham Memorial Pipe Band)and Meaghan Lyons (Event Co-ordinator). George Ussher (RSPBA President) described the historic concert as, “One of the defining events in pipe band history”.